Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Makita Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MKTAY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. 85,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. Makita has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Makita Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.