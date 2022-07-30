Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 225,628 shares traded.

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50.

About Marechale Capital

(Get Rating)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, provides strategic, merger and acquisition, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers financing solutions to early stage and growth capital companies; and capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marechale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marechale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.