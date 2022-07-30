MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Down 56.3% in July

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MITC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 32,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. MeaTech 3D has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that MeaTech 3D will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on MeaTech 3D in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
