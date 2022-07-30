MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Down 56.3% in July

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MeaTech 3D Price Performance

MITC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.25. 32,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. MeaTech 3D has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that MeaTech 3D will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MeaTech 3D

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MITC Get Rating ) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on MeaTech 3D in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About MeaTech 3D

(Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.