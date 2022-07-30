Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-7.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.35 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRK opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

