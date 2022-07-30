Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. 386,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Meritage Homes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

