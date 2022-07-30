Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. 386,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
