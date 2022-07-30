Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

