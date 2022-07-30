Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 123.5% in July

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Methes Energies International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MEIL remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
