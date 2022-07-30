Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.58. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 16,382 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

