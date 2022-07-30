Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $720.80

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.80 ($8.68) and traded as high as GBX 737 ($8.88). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 737 ($8.88), with a volume of 71,671 shares.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £482.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 721.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 754.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

In other news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett acquired 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £19,908.28 ($23,985.88).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

