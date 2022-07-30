MintMe.com Coin Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $72,159.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,745.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.78 or 0.07191928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00166295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00256681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.63 or 0.00659616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.00614679 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005677 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

