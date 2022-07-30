Mist Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Mist has a market cap of $1.02 million and $120,447.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mist has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.74 or 1.00023462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00131235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

