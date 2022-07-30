Mochi Market (MOMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,072.00

Mochi Market (MOMA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Mochi Market coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $147,965.22 and $19,072.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

About Mochi Market

Mochi Market (MOMA) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,014,352 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi.

Buying and Selling Mochi Market

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

