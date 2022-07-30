Molecular Future Price Tops $0.0002 (MOF)

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Molecular Future coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Molecular Future has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $560,985.00 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc.

Molecular Future Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

