Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,108 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Timken were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 773,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 103,277 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

TKR stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

