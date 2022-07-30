Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 23,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

