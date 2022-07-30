Nabox One Day Trading Volume Hits $581,021.00 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Nabox has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $581,021.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00605369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014520 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00035145 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
