National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock opened at $598.41 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

