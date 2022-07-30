National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

National Instruments has a payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.00 on Friday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

