National Instruments Co. (NATI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on August 29th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of NATI traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 2,846,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

