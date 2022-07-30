NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NCR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,589. NCR has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NCR by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in NCR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NCR by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

