New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 288.5% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 2,016,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,804,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

NGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.