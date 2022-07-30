Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Newton (NEW) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $1.05 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00612332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton's human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits."

