NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEXCF remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,230. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.44.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

