NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEXCF remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,230. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.44.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

Featured Stories

