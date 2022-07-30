NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Shares Up 15%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 58,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 24,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NextSource Materials Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials ( OTCMKTS:NSRCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Featured Articles

