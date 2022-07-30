Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,344 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,240.96).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

