North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 282.2% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $16.99. 47,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.92.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%.

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.