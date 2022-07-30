NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS.

NWE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 591,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,907. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

