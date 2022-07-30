Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in July

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,632,600 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 4,341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.2 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NWARF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,031. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

