Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 9,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 42,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

