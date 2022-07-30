Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.79. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2,123 shares changing hands.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 11.06.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

