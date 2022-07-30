NuCypher Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $137.15 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.04 or 1.00031446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00130966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

