Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 27,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.