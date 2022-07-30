Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 27,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,734,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.