Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 57.1% in July

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NMT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $268,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.