OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.05.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

(Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Featured Stories

