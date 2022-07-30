OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $11.30 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,030,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OP Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

