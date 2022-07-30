Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Oppenheimer Trading Down 9.9 %
NYSE OPY traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,786. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $266.03 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
