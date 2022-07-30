Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE OPY traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,786. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $266.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.