OptionRoom Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $286,968.30 and $15,253.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001638 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
