Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Origin Agritech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Origin Agritech Company Profile

NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 59,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

