Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 64,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

