Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.
Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 64,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
