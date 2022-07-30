Origin Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $85.37 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $85.37 million and $46.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

