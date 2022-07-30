Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.64.

NYSE OSK traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,599. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

