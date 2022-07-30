Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. Pathward Financial also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.28-$4.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 434,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.96. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

