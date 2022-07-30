Pawtocol (UPI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $237,967.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00608410 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015247 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034949 BTC.
Pawtocol Coin Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol.
