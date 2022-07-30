Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 billion-$102.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.92 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. 25,037,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,686,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 33.6% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8,655.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 524,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 518,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.