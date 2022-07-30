PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-1.13 EPS.

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 11,921,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,085,889. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

