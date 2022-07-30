Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 9,456 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.