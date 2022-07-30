Phoneum (PHT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.00

Phoneum (PHT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $65,669.47 and $56.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,721.57 or 0.99968838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,282,743,376 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

