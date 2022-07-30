Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,296,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

