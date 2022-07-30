Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 273 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

