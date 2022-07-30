Pool Co. (POOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $18.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

POOL stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.70. 506,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,850. Pool has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.24 and its 200-day moving average is $417.93. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.78.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 80.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 14.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

